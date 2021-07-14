Hong Kong is regarded as Asia’s No 1 tax haven. It could be in for change under plans for a minimum global corporate tax rate. Illustration: Joe Lo
Global minimum tax: could Hong Kong’s status as a business hub be threatened under the reform?
- Hong Kong’s headline tax rate is 16.5 per cent, but various concessions allow companies to lower their effective rate to below 15 per cent
- Although not a major destination for tax-shy firms in the tech industry, the impact of a proposed tax floor on the city remains unclear
