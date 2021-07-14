China’s economy grew by 18.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year prior. On a quarter-by-quarter basis, however, first-quarter growth slowed to 0.6 per cent versus the fourth quarter of 2020. Photo: AFP
China’s slowing economy needs fiscal spending to aid post-coronavirus recovery, hit growth target
- China will release its second-quarter economic data on Thursday, plus industrial production and retail sales figures for June
- The economy is expected to grow by around 8 per cent year on year in second quarter following the record 18.3 per cent expansion in the first quarter of 2021
