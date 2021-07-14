China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China wheat harvest up, but quality concerns raised after heavy rainfall

  • Output of summer wheat, which accounts for most of the country’s production, rose by 2 per cent in 2021 from 2020 to 134 million tonnes
  • But quality of the new crop in some top growing areas, however, might have been compromised due to bad weather, analysts said

Topic |   China food security
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:55pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
China’s total summer grain output in 2021 rose 2.1 per cent from the previous year to 145.82 million tonnes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE