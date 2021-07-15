Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers. The current rule bans goods if there is reasonable evidence of forced labour. Photo: Shutterstock
US ban on all products from China’s Xinjiang nears as Senate passes forced labour bill
- Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act would create a ‘rebuttable presumption’ assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labour
- The bill must still pass the House of Representatives before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law
Topic | Xinjiang
Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers. The current rule bans goods if there is reasonable evidence of forced labour. Photo: Shutterstock