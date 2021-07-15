China has set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 after it grew by 2.3 per cent last year overall. Photo: AFP
China GDP: economic growth slows to 7.9 per cent in second quarter, 12.7 per cent in first half of 2021
- The economy grew by 7.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago, while in the first half of the year, it grew by 12.7 per cent year on year
- Beijing has set an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021 after it grew by 2.3 per cent last year overall
Topic | China GDP
