Many of China’s small pig farmers are struggling to survive due to the pork price volatility that followed African swine fever. Photo: Tai Hailun
How China’s pork crisis put the squeeze on struggling family pig farms
- African swine fever and subsequent pork price volatility have accelerated a structural transformation in China’s hog farming industry
- Small retail farmers, the backbone of the industry for centuries, are slowly losing market share to larger agricultural corporations
Topic | China pork crisis
Many of China’s small pig farmers are struggling to survive due to the pork price volatility that followed African swine fever. Photo: Tai Hailun