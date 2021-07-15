S&P Global Platts Analytics believes China is likely to rely on domestic coal supply rather than boosting seaborne coal imports, forecasting China’s thermal coal imports will fall by 68 million tonnes to around 164 million tonnes in 2021. Photo: Xinhua S&P Global Platts Analytics believes China is likely to rely on domestic coal supply rather than boosting seaborne coal imports, forecasting China’s thermal coal imports will fall by 68 million tonnes to around 164 million tonnes in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China coal imports unlikely to increase, state reserves release aimed at steadying prices amid strong activity

  • China will release more than 10 million tonnes of coal from its state reserves, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Thursday
  • On Thursday it was confirmed that industrial production in China grew by 8.9 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:38pm, 15 Jul, 2021

