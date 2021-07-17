Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA
Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese buyers abandon Australia’s housing market, still get blame for rising prices

  • Right-wing figures blamed Chinese for stoking Australia’s 2015 housing boom. Six years on and foreign buyers have fallen 80 per cent, yet prices are even higher
  • Toxic geopolitics, media sensationalism, opportunistic politicians and plain old racism contribute to scapegoating, experts say

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:22am, 17 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA
Residential housing in Sydney. Home prices in Australia are booming again, despite a drop in the number of Chinese buyers. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE