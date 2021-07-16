Zhejiang’s peak load is equivalent to almost five times the energy produced by China’s largest hydropower station, the Three Gorges. Photo: Xinhua
China’s coal prices pushed toward record level as electricity consumption soars amid rising temperatures
- The power load in the eastern province of Zhejiang near Shanghai surpassed 100 million kilowatt-hour on Tuesday for the first time
- Electricity usage also hit records in Jiangsu and the southern region of Guangdong, where temperatures have reached as high as 37 degrees Celsius
Topic | China economy
Zhejiang’s peak load is equivalent to almost five times the energy produced by China’s largest hydropower station, the Three Gorges. Photo: Xinhua