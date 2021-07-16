China began research into the sovereign digital currency in 2014 and has been running pilot programmes for the digital yuan in 10 regions, including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hainan. Photo: Reuters
China digital currency: overseas visitors free to use e-yuan at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
- During the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, self-service carts, vending machines and stores will issue wearable payment devices that will allow easy use of the digital yuan
- Trials of the e-yuan started two years ago, with 34.5 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion) spent so far through 70.8 million transactions
