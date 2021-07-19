US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed doubts the trade deal signed with China last year. Photo: AP
China trade deal didn’t address ‘fundamental problems’, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
- A phase one trade deal was signed between the Trump administration and China in January 2020
- But US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed doubts about the deal with China well behind its purchasing targets
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed doubts the trade deal signed with China last year. Photo: AP