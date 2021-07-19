China’s loan prime rate (LPR) is technically decided by a group of 18 banks, but the cost is widely regarded to be an indicator for Beijing’s preference on loan rates. Photo: AP
China loan rate in spotlight as investors seek clues on health of world’s second-largest economy
- China’s loan prime rate (LPR) could be lowered for the first time since early last year on Tuesday
- The LPR, which currently stands at 3.85 per cent, is seen as China’s de facto benchmark funding cost since 2019 and is released on the 20th of each month
Topic | China economy
China’s loan prime rate (LPR) is technically decided by a group of 18 banks, but the cost is widely regarded to be an indicator for Beijing’s preference on loan rates. Photo: AP