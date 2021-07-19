The mechanism was initially launched in 2006 as the US-China Strategic Economic Dialogue before it was upgraded to the US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) in 2009 by former US president Barack Obama and then Chinese president Hu Jintao, but it was suspended by the Trump administration. Photo: AFP
US-China economic talks ‘infinitely far away’ with ‘emphasis on competition over cooperation’
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had no intention to resume regular high-level talks
- The US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) was created in 2009, but it was suspended by the Trump administration
Topic | US-China relations
The mechanism was initially launched in 2006 as the US-China Strategic Economic Dialogue before it was upgraded to the US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) in 2009 by former US president Barack Obama and then Chinese president Hu Jintao, but it was suspended by the Trump administration. Photo: AFP