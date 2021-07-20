During the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, self-service carts, vending machines and stores will issue wearable payment devices that will allow easy use of the digital yuan. Photo: Xinhua During the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, self-service carts, vending machines and stores will issue wearable payment devices that will allow easy use of the digital yuan. Photo: Xinhua
During the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, self-service carts, vending machines and stores will issue wearable payment devices that will allow easy use of the digital yuan. Photo: Xinhua
China digital currency: US athletes should be banned from using e-yuan at 2022 Winter Olympics, senators say

  • Overseas visitors will be granted access to China’s digital currency without the need to open a local bank account during trials at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
  • More than 20.8 million individuals have opened a virtual wallet as part of ongoing trials, according to the People’s Bank of China

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:25am, 20 Jul, 2021

