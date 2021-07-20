China’s loan prime rate (LPR) is technically decided by a group of 18 banks, but the cost is widely regarded to be an indicator for Beijing’s preference on loan rates. Photo: AFP
China loan rate left unchanged despite speculation of further policy easing to support economic growth
- The loan prime rate (LPR) is seen as China’s de facto benchmark funding cost since a reform in 2019 and is released on the 20th of each month
- While the rate is technically decided by a group of 18 banks, the cost is widely regarded to be an indicator for Beijing’s preference on loan rates
Topic | China economy
