Beijing has stressed the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and analysts say that doing so may necessitate a loosening of China’s fiscal policies. Photo: Reuters
China’s slowing economic growth and potential headwinds may suggest fiscal loosening is imminent
- Analysts say weak retail consumption, slowing exports and hardships facing small and medium-sized businesses all suggest government spending needs to rise
- China’s finance ministry has so far remained tight-lipped on further fiscal loosening, instead vowing to address fiscal sustainability
