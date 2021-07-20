Beijing has stressed the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and analysts say that doing so may necessitate a loosening of China’s fiscal policies. Photo: Reuters Beijing has stressed the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and analysts say that doing so may necessitate a loosening of China’s fiscal policies. Photo: Reuters
China’s slowing economic growth and potential headwinds may suggest fiscal loosening is imminent

  • Analysts say weak retail consumption, slowing exports and hardships facing small and medium-sized businesses all suggest government spending needs to rise
  • China’s finance ministry has so far remained tight-lipped on further fiscal loosening, instead vowing to address fiscal sustainability

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:05pm, 20 Jul, 2021

