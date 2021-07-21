Data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that for last year a net US$47.3 billion from foreign portfolios made its way into Chinese stocks, while US$198.3 billion was attracted by a variety of debt instruments. Photo: Shutterstock Data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed that for last year a net US$47.3 billion from foreign portfolios made its way into Chinese stocks, while US$198.3 billion was attracted by a variety of debt instruments. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s yuan bond market could attract US$400 billion a year over next decade, IIF research shows

  • Central banks were behind 60 per cent of the flows to Chinese government yuan bonds in the first quarter of 2021, said the Institute of International Finance (IIF)
  • Last year, a net US$47.3 billion from foreign portfolios made its way into Chinese stocks, the research showed

Reuters
Updated: 2:32pm, 21 Jul, 2021

