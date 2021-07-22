The value of Australia’s wine exports to mainland China – its biggest wine export market – from last July to June was A$606 million. Before bilateral tensions worsened between the two countries last year, Australia’s wine exports to China were valued at roughly A$1 billion a year, on average.

After Canberra pushed for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent detentions at Chinese entry points without consulting Beijing in April 2020, China imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties ofon Australian wine in containers of two litres or less and unofficially restricted wine imports from Australia, forcing many Australian exporters to withdraw shipments for fear of delays and

Since the imposition of import tariffs, exports of Australian wine to mainland China dropped dramatically, Wine Australia added. As an example, total exports for the third and fourth quarters of the 2020–21 financial year that ended in June were worth just A$13 million, compared with A$419 million in the same period the prior year, before the tensions and trade disruptions started.

But despite the drop in exports, China remains Australia’s biggest overseas market, with the A$606 million in exports ranking well ahead of the A$472 million worth of wine that went to Britain.

The wine trade with Britain grew 23 per cent in the past financial year due to increased purchases during coronavirus lockdowns and exporters rushing shipments before Brexit took effect, Wine Australia said. And a lot of that trade was dominated by unpackaged bulk wine exports imported to be bottled locally.

Bottled Australian wine sales suffered as a result of tensions with China, but some exporters said they were considering exporting wine in larger containers to China to get around the newly imposed duties.

Other exporters such as South Australian export consultant Michele Zhuang, who previously focused her time on the wine trade with China, have diversified their interests. Zhuang has been selling oats and other Australian products to other parts of Asia since the conflict started.

She recently helped South Australian-based food manufacturer and exporter Healthy Garden secure a deal with Japanese group Fuji Trading to ship oats to Japan and South Korea.

“The sentiments of trade between China and Australia [for wine] are not good. [Chinese] importers are still not keen to touch Australian wine,” she said.

The resilience of exporters means that, for those still sticking with wine exports, other markets are growing, even if they lack China’s buying power.

Exports into Europe reached their highest level in 10 years, with year-on-year sales growing 18 per cent to A$724 million, while exports to regions such as Southeast Asia also posted growth.

However, exports to the United States declined by 7 per cent to A$400 million due to volatile sales activities caused by the pandemic, Wine Australia said.