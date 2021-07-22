Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

US-China trade war: bilateral trade stable despite coronavirus, tariffs and Beijing-Washington tensions

  • Monthly two-way trade, which tumbled to US$19 billion in February 2020 amid shutdowns in Chinese factories, has rebounded over the past year to record levels
  • China and the United States signed a phase-one trade deal in January 2020, although Beijing is missing its purchase targets

Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Then-US president Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the phase-one trade deal in January 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE