The Global Public Investor survey, published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan to become more influential part of the global financial system, survey shows

  • Global Public Investor survey showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year
  • Published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, the survey showed 20 per cent of central banks plan to reduce their holdings of the US dollar

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Jul, 2021

