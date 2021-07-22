The Global Public Investor survey, published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan to become more influential part of the global financial system, survey shows
- Global Public Investor survey showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year
- Published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, the survey showed 20 per cent of central banks plan to reduce their holdings of the US dollar
Topic | Currencies
The Global Public Investor survey, published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase yuan holdings over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year. Photo: Reuters