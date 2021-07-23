The Group of Seven advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent, and Group of 20 finance ministers also backed the plan this month. Photo: AP The Group of Seven advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent, and Group of 20 finance ministers also backed the plan this month. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Asean nations left ‘exposed’ by global minimum corporate tax seen forging closer ties with China

  • New international tax regime hailed as a way to improve the fiscal positions of countries hit hard by the pandemic, but it could be years before tangible results are seen
  • Singapore, for example, may lose some of the tax advantages that helped its economy prosper in recent years

Topic |   Global minimum tax
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:20pm, 23 Jul, 2021

