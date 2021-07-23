The Group of Seven advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent, and Group of 20 finance ministers also backed the plan this month. Photo: AP
Asean nations left ‘exposed’ by global minimum corporate tax seen forging closer ties with China
- New international tax regime hailed as a way to improve the fiscal positions of countries hit hard by the pandemic, but it could be years before tangible results are seen
- Singapore, for example, may lose some of the tax advantages that helped its economy prosper in recent years
Topic | Global minimum tax
The Group of Seven advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent, and Group of 20 finance ministers also backed the plan this month. Photo: AP