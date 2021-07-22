Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is the chair of the State Council, China’s cabinet. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic slowdown prompts Beijing to reaffirm commitment to opening up financial markets
- The State Council on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to open up to foreign investments
- Since the start of the US-China trade war in 2018, Beijing has been attempting to open up its financial markets
Topic | China economy
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is the chair of the State Council, China’s cabinet. Photo: Xinhua