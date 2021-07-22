The biannual Canton Fair will return with on-site exhibitions in October after holding the three previous events online. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Canton Fair to return with on-site exhibitions, but exporters bemoan the lack of overseas buyers
- The biannual Canton Fair will allow exhibitors to return in person after holding the past three events online because of the coronavirus pandemic
- But many private and small manufacturing exporters say they will not take part unless borders reopen to allow a sizeable number of international buyers
Topic | Guangzhou
The biannual Canton Fair will return with on-site exhibitions in October after holding the three previous events online. Photo: Xinhua