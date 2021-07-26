China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in June 2021 that around 14 million people were expected to enter the urban workforce in 2021, of which 9.09 million are graduates. Photo: Xinhua China’s National Bureau of Statistics said in June 2021 that around 14 million people were expected to enter the urban workforce in 2021, of which 9.09 million are graduates. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: inside the world’s biggest workforce

  • China has a workforce of close to 900 million people, of which 350 million are migrant workers and some 9 million are new graduates this year
  • China’s workforce, though, is expected to decline due to an ageing population, with Beijing set to raise the retirement age

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Jul, 2021

