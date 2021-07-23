Workers make face masks at a factory in Fujian province. Exports helped power economic growth in coastal provinces, including Fujian, from January to June. Photo: Xinhua
China’s provincial GDPs show widening gap between coastal and inland regions, as second-half economic concerns loom
- Economy of manufacturing powerhouse Guangdong expanded by 13 per cent in the first half of this year, with a nearly 27 per cent increase in exports despite port delays in May
- Five major coastal provinces contributed to 36.5 per cent of the national output in the first half of this year, slightly higher than the 36.2 per cent in pre-pandemic year of 2019
Topic | China GDP
