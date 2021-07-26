The Global Public Investor survey, published annually by the London-based OMFIF think tank, showed 30 per cent of central banks plan to increase their reserve holdings of yuan over the next 12-24 months, compared with just 10 per cent last year. Photo: AP
China’s surging yuan allows Beijing greater financial flexibility, creating capital markets ‘too big to ignore’
- The CFETS RMB basket index, which measures the yuan’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, climbed to its highest level since March 2016 last week
- The strength is largely driven by China’s large current account surplus, which in turn has been boosted by strong export performance and rising trade surplus
