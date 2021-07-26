Farmers were forced to think of creative ways to rescue pigs caught in the floods in China’s Henan province. Photo: Simon Song
China floods: Henan farmers see livelihoods washed away, face African swine fever worries
- Henan province, which is famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular, was left paralysed by floods last week
- Many farmers returned to pig raising and expanded their herds to capitalise on high prices after African swine fever swept the country in 2018 and 2019
Topic | China food security
Farmers were forced to think of creative ways to rescue pigs caught in the floods in China’s Henan province. Photo: Simon Song