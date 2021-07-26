A worker assembles optic fiber cables at a factory in Suixi in central China's Anhui province. Photo: AP A worker assembles optic fiber cables at a factory in Suixi in central China's Anhui province. Photo: AP
US-China tech war: Beijing calls on Chinese firms to ‘seize overseas opportunities’ in race for self-reliance

  • China has unveiled a new plan to consolidate its tech development through foreign investment in assets such as 5G and satellite communications
  • At the same time, Beijing has reduced the list of restricted technology imports as it seeks to improve the competitiveness of domestic businesses

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:15pm, 26 Jul, 2021

