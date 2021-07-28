Some traditional manufacturing industries are finding it more difficult to find employees as the nation’s migrant workforce shrinks and ages. Photo: AFP Some traditional manufacturing industries are finding it more difficult to find employees as the nation’s migrant workforce shrinks and ages. Photo: AFP
As China’s population ages, the world’s factory struggles to recruit young migrant workers

  • For a new generation of Chinese migrant workers, labour-intensive factory work no longer has the same appeal as it did for their parents
  • As the country’s migrant workforce gets older and smaller, labour shortages are starting to be felt in some traditional manufacturing sectors

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jul, 2021

