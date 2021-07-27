The IMF has trimmed China’s gross domestic product growth estimate to 8.1 per cent this year. Photo: Reuters The IMF has trimmed China’s gross domestic product growth estimate to 8.1 per cent this year. Photo: Reuters
New Covid-19 variants prompt IMF to slash China, emerging Asia economic growth outlook

  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed China’s GDP growth forecast for this year to 8.1 per cent, down from April’s projection of 8.4 per cent
  • Steady economic recovery is not assured so long as segments of the world’s population remain unvaccinated against the virus and its mutations, the IMF says

Karen Yeung
Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Jul, 2021

