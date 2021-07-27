Local authorities in Weihui, a county in northern Henan, said on Tuesday morning that floods in parts of the county had started to decline, but photos and videos taken by local residents showed water levels actually rose overnight. Photo: Simon Song
China floods: food security, inflation concerns with close to 1 million hectares affected in Henan
- Some 972,100 hectares (2.4 million acres) of crop fields have been affected by the floods in Henan province, raising concerns over food inflation and security
- Henan province accounts for almost a third of the national wheat supply and around a tenth of the nation’s corn, vegetable and pork production
