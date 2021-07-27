China is the biggest steel exporter and is undertaking an industrial overhaul that has seen it vow to reduce output in 2021 to curb carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. Photo: AFP China is the biggest steel exporter and is undertaking an industrial overhaul that has seen it vow to reduce output in 2021 to curb carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. Photo: AFP
China is the biggest steel exporter and is undertaking an industrial overhaul that has seen it vow to reduce output in 2021 to curb carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China steel export tariffs considered as Beijing seeks to cool booming sector amid price surge

  • Potential rates being discussed range from 10 to 25 per cent and products include hot-rolled coil, according to two people familiar with the matter
  • China is the biggest steel exporter and is undertaking an overhaul that has seen it vow to reduce output in 2021 to curb carbon emissions

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jul, 2021

