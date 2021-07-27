China’s seventh national census confirmed the number of new births fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2020. Photo: AFP
China population: plunging regional births drive home ‘severity’ of demographic crisis
- Local government data for the first six months of the year has offered new insight into China‘s declining number of births
- Experts say the country’s low fertility rate and ageing society is likely to affect how globally competitive it is in the future
Topic | China's population
