China’s seventh national census confirmed the number of new births fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2020. Photo: AFP
China population: plunging regional births drive home ‘severity’ of demographic crisis

  • Local government data for the first six months of the year has offered new insight into China‘s declining number of births
  • Experts say the country’s low fertility rate and ageing society is likely to affect how globally competitive it is in the future

Topic |   China's population
Orange Wang
Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Jul, 2021

