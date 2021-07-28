Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China’s domestic brands boom, fuelled by nationalism, with Li-Ning, Anta standing out from the crowd

  • Domestic brands like Li-Ning and Anta have benefited, boosted by rising nationalism, improvements in quality and a multimillion dollar live commerce sector
  • Tensions with many Western countries, including the United States, have also driven some consumers to turn to national brands

Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 1:48pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese director Zhang Yimou and well-known actor Ni Dahong at the premiere of sky thriller Cliff Walkers. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE