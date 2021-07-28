Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China pledges support for small business, but some SMEs see ‘doom and gloom’ amid regulatory crackdown

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He has promised to ‘keep the temperature right’ for small and medium-sized enterprises in China
  • But Beijing’s recent crackdown on off-campus tutoring has some small business owners in the education sector seeing red

Topic |   China economy
Orange WangCissy ZhouHe Huifeng
Orange Wang , Cissy Zhou in Hong Kong and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 3:33pm, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says the government will create a sound business environment to nurture growth among smaller firms. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE