Structural and social barriers in Chinese society continue to challenge mothers in their quest to level the corporate playing field. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s working mothers struggle with career setbacks and discrimination, finding ‘balance is a false premise’
- China has done away with its decades-long restrictive child policies, but women are finding limitations still exist via workplace challenges and career impediments
- Only 5 per cent of working moms and 12.7 per cent of working dads say they want more children, according to a report
Topic | China jobs
Structural and social barriers in Chinese society continue to challenge mothers in their quest to level the corporate playing field. Photo: EPA-EFE