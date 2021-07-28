President Xi Jinping tours a free-trade zone in Shenzhen in 2018. China’s southern tech hub has been given special responsibilities as a pioneer in state-owned enterprise reform. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping tours a free-trade zone in Shenzhen in 2018. China’s southern tech hub has been given special responsibilities as a pioneer in state-owned enterprise reform. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen
China’s state-owned enterprise reform: Shenzhen tries to lure loyal party cadres into oversight roles

  • New policy is in line with Beijing’s push to consolidate state control in critical and strategic sectors of the national economy
  • Officials in new roles will not be allowed to obtain additional salaries, bonuses or allowances

He Huifeng
He Huifeng

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 Jul, 2021

