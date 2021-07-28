Flooding in Henan has killed dozens and tangled supply chains for key materials like aluminium. Photo: AFP
Chinese floods snarl supply chains for lead and aluminium amid metal market price volatility
- Flooding that paralysed the central province of Henan last week will hurt China’s output of lead and aluminium, experts say
- Henan accounts for about 36 per cent of China’s total production capacity for primary lead and about 15 per cent for recycled lead
