China is the world’s top steel producer. Photo: Xinhua
China raises steel export tariffs again in bid to boost carbon neutral goal
- Export tariffs for high-purity pig iron will be lifted to 20 per cent from 15 per cent, and tariffs for ferrochrome will be increased to 40 per cent from 20 per cent
- China will also cancel export tax rebates for 23 steel products, including some cold-rolled coils and silicon steel
