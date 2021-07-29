Roads and other transport infrastructure in Henan have been mostly cleared after flash floods inundated the Chinese province last week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s flood-stricken Henan shakes off logistics disruptions, but short-term delays continue
- Postal services in Henan have cleared backlogs on goods in transit and e-commerce giant JD.com says shipping services have resumed
- Deadly floods paralysed large parts of the province last week, forcing traders and manufacturers to temporarily suspend operations
