Roads and other transport infrastructure in Henan have been mostly cleared after flash floods inundated the Chinese province last week. Photo: Xinhua Roads and other transport infrastructure in Henan have been mostly cleared after flash floods inundated the Chinese province last week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s flood-stricken Henan shakes off logistics disruptions, but short-term delays continue

  • Postal services in Henan have cleared backlogs on goods in transit and e-commerce giant JD.com says shipping services have resumed
  • Deadly floods paralysed large parts of the province last week, forcing traders and manufacturers to temporarily suspend operations

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Luna Sun
Updated: 8:15pm, 29 Jul, 2021

