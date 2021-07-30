Many young Chinese people are embracing the shang’an movement, which literally means ‘going onto the shore’ and refers to a growing desire to seek stable civil service positions. Illustration: Brian Wang Many young Chinese people are embracing the shang’an movement, which literally means ‘going onto the shore’ and refers to a growing desire to seek stable civil service positions. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s job scarcity sees fresh grads shun private sector for stable civil service jobs, as ‘government is too big to fail’

  • So-called shang’an mentality is sweeping through China, and it reflects a growing desire to seek more stable – albeit lower-paying – jobs in the public sector
  • Skyrocketing living costs and mounting uncertainties have become unbearable for those who desire security, peace of mind and reasonable working hours that the private sector may not offer

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:39am, 30 Jul, 2021

