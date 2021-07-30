Many young Chinese people are embracing the shang’an movement, which literally means ‘going onto the shore’ and refers to a growing desire to seek stable civil service positions. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s job scarcity sees fresh grads shun private sector for stable civil service jobs, as ‘government is too big to fail’
- So-called shang’an mentality is sweeping through China, and it reflects a growing desire to seek more stable – albeit lower-paying – jobs in the public sector
- Skyrocketing living costs and mounting uncertainties have become unbearable for those who desire security, peace of mind and reasonable working hours that the private sector may not offer
