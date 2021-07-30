The floods have led to a slight rise in the price of poultry, eggs, beef and mutton, according to the agriculture and rural affairs ministry, while the price of pork – the staple meat in China – has remained stable in recent weeks. Photo: Simon Song
China floods: economic damage to livestock industry tops US$348 million, 6.4 million chickens dead
- The floods in the central province of Henan have killed at least 99 people and affected over 1 millions hectares (2.5 million acres) of crop fields
- It has led to the death of 248,000 pigs, 6.4 million chickens and 45,000 sheep and other large livestock, resulting in damage of 2.25 billion yuan (US$348 million)
