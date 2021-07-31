China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June. Photo: AP China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June. Photo: AP
China’s factory activity expands at slowest pace in 17 months

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) drops to 50.4 in July from 53.5 in June
  • The figure was the lowest since a major contraction in February last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
Updated: 12:09pm, 31 Jul, 2021

