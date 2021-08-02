Lethal African swine fever, which sickens pigs much like Ebola kills humans, caused a dramatic outbreak in China in 2018, and within a year, roughly half the nation’s herd of more than 400 million pigs had been wiped out. Photo: Reuters
China out to boost food security with 13-storey ‘hog hotels’ that protect pigs from viruses
- Nicknamed hog hotels, these gigantic vertical farms are being built to emulate the strict controls major suppliers in other countries have used to prevent outbreaks
- African swine fever broke out in China in 2018, and within a year, roughly half the nation’s herd of more than 400 million pigs had been wiped out
Topic | China food security
