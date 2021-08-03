Parents are concerned that Beijing’s crackdown on for-profit tutoring services will hurt their children’s career prospects. Photo: Alice Yan
Why China cracked down on education and upended a US$70 billion tutoring industry, with millions of jobs and students affected
- ‘Discourse and ideology need to be controlled by the central government’, and Beijing ‘aims to rectify education itself’, industry insider says
- President Xi Jinping started criticising China’s after-school tutoring sector years ago, saying it ‘violated the laws of education’ and imposed a heavy burden on families
Topic | China education
