China’s central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for major commercial banks by 0.5 percentage points, releasing 1 trillion yuan (US$154 billion) worth of liquidity into the interbank system, in July. Photo: AFP
China’s dimming economic prospects suggest further monetary easing ‘increasingly likely’
- China’s central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for major commercial banks by 0.5 percentage points in July
- The next window to add to monetary easing appears to be in about two weeks’ time, when 700 billion yuan (US$108 billion) of medium-term policy loans mature
Topic | China economy
