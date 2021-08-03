Constraints that Beijing has placed on consumption, manufacturing and monetary policies suggest China is heading down a slower economic growth path. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s economy downshifts to slower growth path as focus turns to social equality, national safety
- Beijing still wants to double China’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, but ‘policymakers feel they need to address social issues to ensure social fairness and justice’
- Policy change prompts concerns that China is returning to a more nationalised economy that favours stability and protecting state enterprises
Topic | China's economic recovery
