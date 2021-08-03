China’s central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Commission say they are launching a ‘de-risking’ campaign. Photo: Bloomberg China’s central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Commission say they are launching a ‘de-risking’ campaign. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows to crack down on high-risk banks as economy’s post-coronavirus rebound slows

  • Chinese regulators are launching a financial ‘de-risking’ campaign including anti-corruption investigations and macroprudential stress tests
  • Beijing is concerned about the rising number of bad assets from China’s years-long economic slowdown and the pandemic shock last year

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:43pm, 3 Aug, 2021

