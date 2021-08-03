China’s domestic tourism industry is taking a big hit as authorities from every mainland province have asked people to avoid interprovincial travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s summer tourism grinds to halt as coronavirus Delta variant spreads and ‘tourists are scared away’
- Bookings cancelled and refunds issued as all of China’s provinces ask residents not to travel, dealing another blow to domestic tourism industry
- But even if there were not interprovincial travel restrictions, some say many people would still be avoiding long-distance travel
Topic | China's economic recovery
