China’s domestic tourism industry is taking a big hit as authorities from every mainland province have asked people to avoid interprovincial travel. Photo: EPA-EFE China’s domestic tourism industry is taking a big hit as authorities from every mainland province have asked people to avoid interprovincial travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s summer tourism grinds to halt as coronavirus Delta variant spreads and ‘tourists are scared away’

  • Bookings cancelled and refunds issued as all of China’s provinces ask residents not to travel, dealing another blow to domestic tourism industry
  • But even if there were not interprovincial travel restrictions, some say many people would still be avoiding long-distance travel

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Ji Siqi
Updated: 8:21pm, 3 Aug, 2021

