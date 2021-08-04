The United States ranked 11th in terms of the diversity and technological sophistication of goods exported, according to a new study by Harvard University’s Growth Lab, with the gap between the world’s two largest economies more than halving over the past decade. Photo: Xinhua
China’s exports of sophisticated tech products grew despite US-China trade war tariffs, Harvard study shows
- China ranked 16th globally when judged by the complexity of its exports in 2019, up three places, according to a study by Harvard University’s Growth Lab
- The index measures the diversity and technological sophistication of goods exported by a country as well as the volume of exports
